Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

BWMN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

