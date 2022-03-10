BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $95.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 680,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,182. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

