Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

