BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of BRCC opened at $16.68 on Monday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.