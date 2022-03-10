Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.58.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

