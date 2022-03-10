Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($107.61) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

Brenntag stock opened at €70.74 ($76.89) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.72.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.