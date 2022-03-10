Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($107.61) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

Brenntag stock opened at €70.74 ($76.89) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.72.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

