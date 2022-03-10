Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.