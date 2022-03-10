Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
