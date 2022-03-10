Brin Sergey Sells 5,384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $131.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,677.32. 1,610,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,719.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,822.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.