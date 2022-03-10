Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.47

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as low as $20.15. Britvic shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 19,303 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

