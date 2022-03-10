Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,617,168. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

