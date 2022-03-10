Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,617,168. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.