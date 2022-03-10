Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE GIB opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500,051 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

