Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

