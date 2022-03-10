Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

WPM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 170,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,412. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $141,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

