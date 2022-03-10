Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 456,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,756,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

