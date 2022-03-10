Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the highest is $4.87 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,499,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.