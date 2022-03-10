Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

