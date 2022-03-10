Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

