Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.51. 555,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

