Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) PT at $39.33

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 459,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bancolombia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

