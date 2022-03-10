Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Target Price at $17.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,590. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.