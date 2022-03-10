Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $65.71

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLMAF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 2,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

