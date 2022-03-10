Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT at $310.00

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

WDGJF opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

