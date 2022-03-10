Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $129.57

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NTES opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

