Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price at $5.67

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $97.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.