Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $611.34

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $554.91 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

