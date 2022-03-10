Brokers Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

