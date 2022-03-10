Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.