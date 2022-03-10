BSClaunch (BSL) Hits Market Cap of $50,487.36

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $50,487.36 and approximately $41,359.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.23 or 0.06600168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,280.16 or 0.99973931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041957 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

