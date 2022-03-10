BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BTRS were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BTRS by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 436,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BTRS by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS opened at $6.48 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

