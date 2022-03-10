Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

BKE stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.