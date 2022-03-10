Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after purchasing an additional 108,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,837. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.