Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
BNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,837. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
