CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Thursday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
