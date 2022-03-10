Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $86,768.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

