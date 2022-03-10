California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $5,330,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $254,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $5,747,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 721,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,333,121 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

