California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $7.66 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

