California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 395,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

