California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

