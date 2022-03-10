California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,173 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $785.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

