Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,874 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 290.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

