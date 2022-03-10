Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,752,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $663.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

