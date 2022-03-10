Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $34.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

