Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $29.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.