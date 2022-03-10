Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.05 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$697.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

