Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

CNS stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Monday. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £56.91 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

