Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.
CNS stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Monday. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £56.91 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
