Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Target Price to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 213.59% from the company’s previous close.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,049. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in PowerFleet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

