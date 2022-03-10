Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

CNE opened at C$3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$587.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.40%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.