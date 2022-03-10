Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,367,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 377,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)
