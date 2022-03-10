Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.70.

TSE CNQ opened at C$74.21 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,503,678.13. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Insiders have sold 223,379 shares of company stock valued at $13,671,499 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

