Capital Square LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 711,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

