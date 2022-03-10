Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

C stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,014,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.